On June 21, Izvestia obtained a list of those killed in an accident with a bus on a highway in Dagestan involving a regular bus, KamAZ and a Toyota Camry car.

According to the source, at the moment among the dead in the accident are the driver of “KamAZ” Shamsudin M., born in 1978, child born in 2010, child born in 2011, Patimat G., born in 1961, Vazinat K 1977, Farida M. 2005, Gulnara G. 1977, Abdulmuslim A. 1998

Earlier that day, Zarina Agmadova, head of the press service for the Dagestani Ministry of Health, told Izvestiya that eight people had died in the accident in Dagestan. Eight others were injured, including a child. Another woman is in critical condition.

According to the prosecutor of Kizlyar Valery Merinov, law enforcement officers organized an inspection. According to preliminary data, the collision occurred at about 18:30 earlier on June 21, on the R-217 “Kavkaz” highway, in the territory of the Kizlyar region. The bus was traveling from Moscow to Khasavyurt, there were 25 people in it.