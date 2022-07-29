The prosecutor’s office said that the identity of those killed in a fire in a hostel in Moscow was established

The identities of eight victims of a fire in a hostel on Alma-Atinskaya Street in Moscow have become known. This was stated by the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office in its Telegram-channel.

The department said that all the dead were “men aged 19, 33, 35, two 60-year-olds and two 38-year-olds.” The age of another victim of the fire is established.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office also stressed that it controls the progress of the investigation of the criminal case.

On the night of July 29, a fire broke out in the Hostel on Alma-Ata Street. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the main cause of death was the bars installed on the windows. According to the Investigative Committee, the fire could have started due to faulty electrical wiring.

The eyewitness said that passers-by had to tear out the bars on the windows with their bare hands in order to free the guests blocked in the hostel. She described the death of people in the fire with the phrase “howl in horror.”