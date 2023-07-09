Fabio Aleixo: Mario Fernandez will officially become a Zenit player from July 10 to 16

Insider Fabio Aleixo revealed in his Telegram-channel details of the transition of Brazilian defender Mario Fernandez to Zenit.

According to the journalist, on July 10, Fernandez flies from Brazil. It is noted that he will officially become a Zenit player in the coming week, from July 10 to 16.

On July 6, journalist Ivan Karpov said that the 32-year-old Brazilian had agreed with the St. Petersburg team on a two-year contract. It was reported that at Zenit, Fernandez would receive 2.5 million euros per season, while CSKA was ready to offer only 1.5 million.

The rights to Fernandez belong to CSKA. In 2023, the defender played on loan for the Brazilian Internacional, but on April 21 he left the club ahead of schedule for personal reasons.

Fernandez has been playing for CSKA since 2012. As part of the team, he won the Russian championship three times. Since 2017, the defender has been involved in matches for the Russian national team, with which he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.