Governor Gladkov: a woman injured in the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has multiple wounds

A woman who was injured during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Belgorod region has multiple shrapnel wounds to her lower extremities and lumbar. Such details were reported by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

He clarified that the ambulance delivered the victim to the city hospital No. 2. At the moment, she is in the operating room, where doctors provide her with the necessary medical care.