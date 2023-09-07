The head of the Ramensky urban district: the drone flying to Moscow was suppressed by the electronic warfare system

An unmanned aerial vehicle flying to Moscow was suppressed by an electronic warfare system (EW). The details were announced by the head of the Ramenskoye urban settlement of the Moscow region Nikolai Khanin “In contact with”.

The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced an attempt to attack Moscow on the night of September 7.

According to Khanin, as a result of the suppression of a drone, an explosion occurred at the level of the upper floors of one of the residential buildings on Desantnaya Street. Previously, a video shot on this street with the wreckage of a drone was published. When fragments of the drone fell, four cars were damaged, windows were broken in five apartments. “Fortunately, there were no casualties among the people,” the head of the city district emphasized.