An explosion on a gas pipeline in Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug occurred during its scheduled maintenance

An explosion on a gas pipeline in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) occurred during a scheduled maintenance of the facility. This and other details of the incident are given Telegram– channel Ural Mash.

An explosion on a branch of the Yamburg-Yelets-1 gas pipeline became known on Tuesday, May 16. It was also reported about one dead and five injured.