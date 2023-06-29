The body of a missing six-year-old boy was found in a bag on the territory of a garage complex in the Chkalovsky district of Yekaterinburg. This was announced to Izvestia by the head of the press service of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Sverdlovsk region Valery Gorelykh on June 29.

“This morning, detectives of the criminal investigation department found the body of a child on the territory of a garage complex in the Chkalovsky district of Yekaterinburg. It was hidden in a large bag. According to preliminary data, the minor died a long time ago,” he said.

According to him, all this time “a criminal performance was played out with a demonstration that allegedly no one knows anything about the exact circumstances of the boy’s disappearance.” However, investigators found clues.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee are establishing the circumstances of the incident. In total, about a thousand police officers and volunteers were involved in the search for the boy, Gorelykh added.

The boy was searched for three days from June 26. As it was reported at the time, the child left the apartment on Simferopolskaya Street on his own in the morning. According to his guardian, the boy had an imaginary friend who called him to do dangerous things.

On suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of six-year-old Daler B., his official guardian was detained in Yekaterinburg.

Anatoly Nadbitov, acting head of the investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Sverdlovsk region, said that, according to the investigation, the death of a minor occurred several months ago. He also instructed to initiate a criminal case on the fact of a possible misconduct on the part of guardianship officers.