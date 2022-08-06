The head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka: the attempt on Guru was committed with the help of machine guns

The attempt on the life of the deputy head of the administration for housing and communal services of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaly Guru, was committed with the help of small arms. Shared details with RIA News head of the city administration Vladimir Leontiev.

“Small arms, not only a pistol, machine guns, as far as I know,” Leontiev commented on the situation. According to him, the official was not even 40 years old, he left a family and children.

On August 6, it became known about the attack on the deputy head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka. The official was shot with a Makarov pistol, spent cartridges from this type of weapon were found at the scene. Gura died in the evening in intensive care from his injuries.

The Investigative Committee of Russia launched an investigation into the assassination attempt on Vitaly Guru.