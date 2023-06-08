Residents of the capital disclosed the amount of spending on renting apartments in a survey conducted by Moslenta.

From the results of the study, it became known that the majority of respondents – 46 percent – rent apartments for 30-40 thousand rubles a month. In second place in the rating was housing worth 40-50 thousand rubles a month – 18 percent of respondents answered this way.

Another 16 percent of the residents of the capital pay 50-60 thousand rubles a month for renting real estate, and for 7 percent of respondents renting an apartment costs 60-70 thousand rubles.

The previously famous singer revealed the cost of renting an apartment in Moscow.