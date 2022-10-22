The regions of Russia with the highest housing under construction became known RBC from the review of the Unified Register of Developers (ERZ). The leaders of the list were Moscow, Sverdlovsk and Ryazan regions.

“The largest share of housing construction in Russia falls on houses with a height of 18-24 floors. This is 28.6 percent of the total area of ​​housing under construction in the country. Houses with 13-17 floors account for 19.3 percent of the total volume, houses with 9-12 floors – 17.1 percent, with 4-8 floors – 7.6 percent, and houses with a height of 1-3 floors – 1 .3 percent,” the website says.

The average height of houses under construction in October 2022 in the capital is 27.1 floors, in Yekaterinburg and the region – 22.5 floors, in Ryazan and the region – 21.5 floors. The top five of the rating also includes Primorsky Krai and the Republic of Bashkortostan (20.8 floors each). The average throughout Russia in October is 18.8 floors.

Previously, the most popular districts of Moscow were named for the purchase of housing during the construction phase. New Moscow became the leader in terms of the number of registered equity participation agreements (DDU) in September.