Svanidze’s wife said that the TV presenter is in rehabilitation and restores his voice

TV presenter Nikolai Svanidze is undergoing physiotherapy rehabilitation and is recovering his voice. About it RIA News said the celebrity’s wife Marina Svanidze.

According to her, the TV presenter has two workouts every day as part of rehabilitation. In addition, Nikolai Svanidze works every day to restore the vocal cords. However, according to the celebrity’s wife, after suffering sepsis, it is too early to talk about full rehabilitation.

At the end of March, human rights activist, member of the Human Rights Council Eva Merkacheva said that the treatment of journalist Nikolai Svanidze, who was hospitalized in early February, was completed. She noted that the condition of the TV presenter has stabilized, he was disconnected from the artificial respiration apparatus.

At the end of February, it became known that the Russian journalist was transferred to Israel for treatment. Svanidze’s relatives made this decision after he got better. A few days before, the TV presenter regained consciousness, but continued to be in intensive care

The journalist was taken to the infectious diseases hospital with pneumonia and pulmonary edema on February 6. His condition was assessed as extremely serious.