CNN: Air Force pilots plead with West for F-16 fighter jets

Pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are “begging for F-16 fighters” as the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) continue to maintain air superiority. About this with reference to the Ukrainian military informs CNN.

As one of the Ukrainian commanders stated, Russian aviation “works constantly, throughout the day,” and the Armed Forces of Ukraine “are sorely lacking in air support.”

Despite Kiev receiving 45 Su-25 attack aircraft and MiG-29 fighters from Western countries, the Ukrainian military complains of difficulties with these aircraft in anticipation of the “desired F-16s”. At the same time, they estimate the long-term need for them at more than 100 units of equipment.

Earlier, Danish Acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said that the country was ready to transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but would do so only together with other states. The head of the department also noted that Kyiv urgently needs these aircraft to win the conflict.