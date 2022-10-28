RBC: Sobchak is not involved in the case of extortion, law enforcement officers have no claims against her

TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak is not involved in a criminal case of extortion – she has neither the status of a suspect, nor any other. About it RBC Interior Ministry sources said.

It became known that law enforcement agencies have no claims against the TV presenter. She has nothing to do with extortion, in which her commercial director Kirill Sukhanov and the former editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine Arian Romanovsky are accused, the sources of the publication noted.

It is also noted that the name Sobchak did not sound in court when the question of the arrest of Sukhanov and Romanovsky was decided. Then the investigator, reading out the case file, stated that they were charged with extorting 11 million rubles from the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov.

It was reported that Sobchak left Russia after the arrest of its commercial director. RT, citing a source, said that she became a suspect after Sukhanov testified against her. According to him, Sobchak did not publish compromising information in her Telegram channels for money. The journalist was warned, and she left the country.

Sobchak herself stated that she was not involved in the Put Out the Light Telegram channel, which was connected with a criminal case of extortion of money.