Mash: singer Alla Pugacheva sold a dacha in the Troitsky district of the Moscow region

Singer Alla Pugacheva sold a cottage in the Troitsky district of the Moscow region. This became known from the publication Telegram-Mash channel.

The property was captured on video, which shows a two-story house behind a massive fence. There are also additional buildings on the site, including a garage. Earlier it was reported that the famous artist allegedly owed more than 15 thousand rubles for the use of gas in this area.

However, later it turned out that Pugacheva sold this object, although according to cadastral documents she is still its owner. At the moment, according to neighbors, the owner of one of the largest malls in Moscow lives in the house.

In July, Pugacheva arrived in Jurmala and rented the Martha villa there. A local realtor said that the artist’s rented house in the summer costs 150,000 euros per month.