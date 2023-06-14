Underground coordinator Nikolaeva Lebedev said that the RDK is part of the Kraken unit

The so-called “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK), whose fighters participated in the attack on the Bryansk and Belgorod regions, is part of the sabotage unit “Kraken”, formed by the Ukrainian brigade “Azov (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was stated RIA News coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergey Lebedev.

The fact that the RDK is part of the “Kraken” became known to the interlocutor of the agency from intelligence data and from supporters from the Kharkiv region. They provided video footage taken in early June, showing a convoy of armored vehicles with Kraken and RDK insignia.

On May 22, a sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated the Belgorod region. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the enemy was spotted on the territory of the Graivoron district near the villages of Glotovo, Kozinka and Gora-Podol in the immediate vicinity of the border. The military, as well as the Russian Guard and the FSB, participated in the liquidation of the DRG. The Legion “Freedom of Russia” took responsibility for the invasion (recognized as a terrorist organization in the Russian Federation and banned) and RDK.