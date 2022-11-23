Expert Rozhin believes that a breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction will create a threat to the communication of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

A breakthrough of Ukrainian troops in the southern direction will directly threaten the communications of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) grouping in the northern Black Sea region. This opinion was expressed by an expert of the Center for Military-Political Journalism Boris Rozhin, he is quoted in his Telegram-channel military correspondent of the publication “Segodnya.ru” and the information and analytical service of Donbass Yuri Kotenok.

“This will create a direct threat to the communications of the Russian Armed Forces in the northern Black Sea region, as well as to the land corridor to the peninsula, which will greatly devalue Russia’s strategic success with the creation of the land corridor and pose a threat to the northern Crimea,” the expert believes.

Assessing the current situation, he added that the main stake of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be on the offensive in the Zaporozhye direction to Pologi and Tokmak. In his opinion, activity on the Dnieper will be of an auxiliary nature.

Rozhin noted that at the moment, the local goals of Kyiv are landing on the Kinburn Spit, strengthening positions at this point, as well as expanding the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) on the left bank of the Dnieper. In addition, the expert is sure that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine plans to inflict more intensive strikes on the ammunition depots and fuel and lubricants of the Russian group on the Left Bank.

