The invasion of large wasp spiders in the metropolitan area was reported by local residents. According to “Moscow region today” photos of insects were massively published by eyewitnesses in social networks.

Paws of arachnids with a color characteristic of wasps reach five centimeters in length. According to the source. insects do not show aggression towards the inhabitants of the capital region. In addition, they are not poisonous.

Previously, wasp spiders were found exclusively in the south of Russia. The reason for their migration to other regions is still unclear.

Earlier, Muscovites were warned about the increase in the number of wasps in the city due to the watermelon season.