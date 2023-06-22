It became known about the adaptation and the first trainings of the figure skater, Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov with prosthetic legs TASS. A source told the agency that the athlete is adjusting to new living conditions.

“He tries prosthetic legs, trains with them, tries to adapt. All this is not all at once, it takes time. Everything is normal, he has no cardinal psychological problems, ”the agency quotes his interlocutor.

In early January 2023, Kostomarov ended up in the intensive care unit of a Moscow hospital, where he was connected to a ventilator. Then the skater developed necrosis, the doctors amputated both of his feet.

Later, the athlete suffered a second stroke, he was diagnosed with secondary meningitis, and the fingers of his left hand were amputated.