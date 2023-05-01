TSN: Explosions occurred in Dnepropetrovsk and Kyiv regions

Explosions occurred in three regions of Ukraine. This is reported Telegram– TSN channel.

According to the channel, explosions are heard in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, as well as in the capital itself. TSN refers to eyewitnesses. “There are reports of explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region. Residents of Kyiv and the region also report explosions, ”the message says.

Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, said that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. According to Lysak, a fire broke out at the enterprise. Now it is already extinguished. At the same time, he noted that seven missiles were shot down with the help of the forces of the Vostok air command.

On the night of May 1, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. Earlier, alarms were sounded in the central and eastern regions. After 04:00 Moscow time, they spread throughout the country.