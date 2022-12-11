About the danger of rare washing of towels warned the Russians in an interview with “Medic Forum” therapist Irina Andreeva. This has been known to lead to health problems.

“Infrequent washing can cause an outbreak of toenail fungus, athlete’s foot, itching and warts, or cause these skin conditions to spread. And dirty towels can certainly exacerbate eczema or atopic dermatitis, ”said the specialist.

According to the doctor, it is best to wash the towel after three to four days of use. In addition, the therapist recommends not sharing your towel with people who are sick, as well as shaking it out after use in order to remove excess water.

