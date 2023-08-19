L’Équipe: PSG president Al-Khelaifi says Mbappe won’t play for the club again

Striker Kylian Mbappe has been in conflict with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. This is reported Onze Mondial with reference to L’Équipe.

On August 8, the forward met with Al-Khelaifi. During the negotiations, the functionary said that the player would no longer play for the team. To this, Mbappe replied: “You will be the only president under whom I do not play.”

August 8 Foot Mercato informedthat PSG removed the Mbappé poster from the façade of the Parc des Princes stadium. It was also reported that if the player remains in the French team, he will miss the entire season.

Mbappe has defended the colors of PSG since 2018. His current contract with the team runs until 2024 with the option of a one-season extension.