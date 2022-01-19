Actress Vera Voronkova is in intensive care in a stable serious condition after a fire in her apartment. About this January 19 TASS reported in the press service of the Moscow Drama Theatre. A. S. Pushkin, where the artist serves.

“Vera in the intensive care unit. The condition is stable and serious,” the press service said.

The hospitalization of the artist became known on Wednesday morning. She was diagnosed with a burn of 31% of the body surface.

According to Izvestia, Voronkova’s head, face, neck, back and arms were injured. Earlier it was reported that she had a severe burn of the upper respiratory tract and a thermal inhalation lesion.

According to preliminary information, a Christmas tree caught fire in the artist’s apartment in the center of Moscow.

Vera Voronkova is a Russian theater and film actress, Honored Artist of Russia. She was educated at the Moscow Art Theater School. Among her famous works are the TV series Premonition, Turetsky March, Kamenskaya-4, Zhurov.