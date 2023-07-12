The Ministry of Defense spoke about the presence of Russia’s stockpiles of weapons against cluster munitions

Russian troops have all the necessary means to neutralize and destroy Ukrainian carriers of cluster munitions, write Izvestia, citing sources in the Ministry of Defense.

According to them, the Russian army has large stocks of similar weapons that are superior to foreign ones. Until now, the Russian side in the zone of special military operation (SVO) has not used them against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), but now it will be justified, experts explained.

Former UN Deputy Secretary General Sergei Ordzhonikidze said that the West first began to transfer tanks to Kyiv, and now it is supplying cluster shells. “This is leading to an escalation and we have something to answer. Escalations in terms of the use of new types of weapons that have not been used before in the conflict,” he stressed.

Earlier it became known about the US plans to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine. The White House is sure that Kyiv will use them on the territory of its country, minimizing the risks for its own population.