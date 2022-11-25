Moslenta became aware of inadequate requirements for Moscow housekeepers. This was reported by journalist and historian Valery Burt.

“Sometimes not only women are required who are able to cook deliciously, keep the house clean and tidy, but also ladies who are cultured, well-read, able to draw, play music, taught foreign languages. And, of course, to be nice, courteous, and so on – followed by another half a dozen conditions, ”the message says.

It is noted that in one of the Moscow newspapers there was indeed an announcement with a large number of demands. However, it soon disappeared, apparently, there was such a craftswoman.

Earlier, the ex-employee of the cleaning service revealed the earnings of housekeepers in Moscow. In order to get 30 thousand a month, I had to work seven days a week.