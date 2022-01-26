Spartak veteran Evgeny Lovchev spoke about the brawl between the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin and Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba. He is quoted “Match TV”.

According to Lovchev, the incident happened a long time ago, during one of the training camps of the St. Petersburg team in the United Arab Emirates. Dziuba constantly said that Karpin did not believe in him as a football player, and their relationship did not work out. The coach did not like such statements of the player. “They almost had a fight, as I learned, they were almost separated there,” Lovchev shared.

On January 22, Karpin spoke about the likelihood of the striker returning to the Russian national team. The specialist said that he did not understand the football player’s phrase that he was ready to meet the national team. “What does it mean? He is a Zenit football player, let him train and play. Everyone should do their own thing, ”the coach considered.

In December last year, Dziuba said that he was ready to reconcile with Karpin in order to return to the national team. He noted that he is ready to return to the national team if undercover games disappear there.

In September, Dziuba refused to be called up to the national team for the October qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. The forward motivated this by the fact that he is in suboptimal shape.