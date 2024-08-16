Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 22:00

Candidate Bebeto Haddad (DC) registered his candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo and declared assets of R$6,930,000.00 to the Electoral Court. In 2010, when he ran for state deputy for São Paulo for the PRTB, the candidate had declared R$367,847.61.

Haddad’s largest asset is a plot of land in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, worth R$3,500,000.00. The Christian Democracy candidate also declared having two other plots of land, one in Jandira, in the metropolitan region of the capital of São Paulo, worth R$2,400,000.00 and another in Ubatuba, on the northern coast, worth R$600,000.

The candidate still has R$100,000 in cash, a Volkswagen Passat valued at R$80,000, and R$250,000 in shares corresponding to 50% of a company. The vice-presidential candidate, Camila Consci (DC), reported having no assets to declare.

Haddad says he will try to stand out in the competition by combating extremism and resuming the Virando o Jogo project for children and young people at risk. “The race is just beginning, just because one driver is ahead of the others doesn’t mean the race is won for him,” he says.