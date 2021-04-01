When Bebe describes Lucia The Llanera, the character who stars in Enrique Urbizu’s latest series, seems to describe herself: “Life belongs to the strong. And instead of lamenting misfortunes, Llanera dodges them. But if you play it, it comes with everything: a female with her son in front of her, be careful ”, he says in the interview with Manuel Jabóis that can be seen in the attached video.

Fourteen years after his last movie—Chaotic Ana, by Julio Medem— the singer María Nieves Rebolledo (42 years old) returns to acting with Freedom, which can be seen in series format on Movistar + and as a film in movie theaters. The singer and actress is one of the protagonists of a story that vindicates the role of women in a time when they were cornered to housework and parenting.