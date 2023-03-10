According to some rumors, Bebe Vio is about to get married with her boyfriend

Without any shadow of a doubt, Baby Vio she is one of the most loved and popular Italian champions in the world of Italian sport. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the well-known fencer is about to get married to her boyfriend whom she met last summer. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Bebe Vio is the famous fencer and Italian para-Olympic champion. Although she is very private and careful about her privacy, some have emerged recently rumors about his love life. In detail we talk about a marriage arriving.

To spread it scoop was the magazine “Chi” directed by Alfonso Signorini. According to the newspaper, the famous athlete is about to get married to her current boyfriend, whom she met last year. The two have never released any he confirms about their relationship and have never come out. Anyway, now they seem to be ready to crown theirs love dream and it could happen in 2024.

But who would be Bebe Vio’s future husband? The person concerned is called Gianmarco Viscio and is 30 years old. It is a amateur soccer player of eight-a-side football and in 2020 he played in a Serie B team, the George Best Team. According to numerous rumors, the couple would have known each other thanks to mutual friends and a real one would have immediately broken out lightning strike.

Although the athlete has always looked for a way not to make his public private affairs, a few months ago she was pinched together with her boyfriend. On that occasion they were in Rome and then in Naples complicit and intimate attitudes. However, currently those directly involved have not confirmed or denied the news.