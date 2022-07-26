“The Academy is unique because it allows children with physical disabilities to practice 5 different sports with children without disabilities”, says the champion. And in September she leaves again. Here is all the info to register …

“After this first year we are enthusiastic: the Academy is unique because it allows children with physical disabilities to practice five different sports together with children without disabilities. Already after a few training sessions each of them looks only at the others and does not worry. more if one has a disability or not, because they see the others only as teammates to help to win together “. So Bebe Vio tells about “his of hers” Academy after the first year.

the management – The project is managed and conceived by art4sport Onlus, the association created by the will of the Paralympic champion and her parents that is responsible for designing and financing prostheses and aids and all that is needed for athletes who want to practice a sport.

password: integration – The Academy – which avails itself of the support and collaboration of the Municipality of Milan, MilanoSport and the Cus Milano – is designed for young people with physical disabilities (amputees, people in wheelchairs and those with brain damage), but also for young people without disabilities who want to experiment some sports disciplines in the Paralympic version, because sport is the means par excellence of change and integration. This Academy has proved to be a key to opening many doors. And thinking about the new season, registrations for next year have already restarted.

5 activities – Each of the participants will be able to try their hand at 5 activities, in order to approach the Paralympic reality by acquiring more confidence in the different skills. They range from wheelchair fencing, to sitting volleyball, to wheelchair basketball, from Paralympic athletics to football amputees. The program will resume in September, is aimed at children and young people between 6 and 18 years old and this year will also offer the opportunity to try their hand at five different sports. The BVA will take place on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon between 3 and 7 pm, in the two Milanese sports centers Pala Iseo and Bicocca Stadium. For all the details click here