These are the words of the champion: “You can keep everything, but give me back the thesis”

Over the past few hours Baby Vio she became the protagonist of a dramatic misadventure. After her grandfather Giorgio’s funeral, the Olympic champion suffered from a thief. The criminal took away Bebe Vio’s bag containing the computer with the degree thesis.

In these hours Bebe Vio has launched a desperate appeal social to ask the thug who stole his purse to return at least the thesis which should have been delivered shortly. The mishap occurred on the day of his grandfather Giorgio’s funeral.

These are the words of the announcement that the Olympic champion addressed to the thief who robbed her:

I don’t care about the bag, or what was in it, apart from the glasses, I haven’t seen anything for two days. You can keep everything, money, everything inside, but I ask you please for my computer with the finished written thesis, and I have to deliver it. Starting it now is impossible.

And, continuing, Baby Vio He then continued his speech with these words:

Inside there are also notes from another class, it’s 4 months of notes. If you thief are watching, please, can you transfer me the folder with the notes and the thesis. Keep everything, but please give me my thesis back.

To then conclude:

I’m in a black crisis, I have to graduate soon. I can’t not graduate, please.

According to what reported by the ‘Messaggero’ it seems that the university where the champion studies, the John Cabot University, would have allowed Bebe Vio an extra week to rewrite the thesis.