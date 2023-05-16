And now call her doctor! Bebe Vio has finally graduated in Communication and International Relations at John Cabot University in Rome. And to think that on April 29, her computer with the thesis just completed was stolen from her car. It was enough for the Paralympic fencing champion to rewrite it in record time to meet the deadlines and be able to exult: “Seeeee… my new “title” to put on the bulletin board!” she wrote on Instagram, accompanying her selfie with mother Teresa, father Ruggiero and a fellow student.