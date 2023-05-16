Mission accomplished for the Paralympic champion, despite the theft of the thesis at the end of April
And now call her doctor! Bebe Vio has finally graduated in Communication and International Relations at John Cabot University in Rome. And to think that on April 29, her computer with the thesis just completed was stolen from her car. It was enough for the Paralympic fencing champion to rewrite it in record time to meet the deadlines and be able to exult: “Seeeee… my new “title” to put on the bulletin board!” she wrote on Instagram, accompanying her selfie with mother Teresa, father Ruggiero and a fellow student.
Future as… president
The celebrations then continued in the refined setting of Villa Gianni, on the outskirts of the capital. Who knows if her biggest dream will take shape as early as tonight: “To become not only the president of Coni, but also of the Italian Paralympic Committee”. One step at a time, graduation is one of them.
May 15, 2023 (change May 15, 2023 | 23:31)
