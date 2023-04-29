On Thursday 27 April 2023, the Fiorello world champion Bebe Vio was robbed in a restaurant in via Cremona, in Rome. Theft that she generated so much anger especially for a file contained in the PC that was in the bag. In the past few hours, the athlete has launched an appeal on Instagram in which she asked the thief (or thieves) to get back only her PC or a file called “Jcu” which stands for John Cabot University. That file is none other than his degree thesis in the Communication and International Relations course on history and disability.

La Vio was supposed to hand in her thesis on Friday morning, the university gave her a week to rewrite it but the champion hopes to get the file back. And for this she also launched an appeal via social media. There seemed to be some hope on Friday morning. With the help of the police, Vio searched for her air-tag tied to the bunch of keys that she had given a signal on her cell phone when she positioned herself in Viale Parioli. And despite the checks, unfortunately neither the bag nor the device were found.

“Hello everyone – the foil champion began in the video posted on all her social networks – this is the desperate face of a person whose purse was stolen the other day. By the way, thanks to everyone because I had just returned from my grandfather’s funeral, so it was very pleasant to end the day with a theft”.

“I don’t give a damn about the bag, or anything in it. You can keep everything. But please, inside the bag was the computer with my thesis. Written and done. And I have to deliver the thesis. Not only that, there are also all the notes from another class inside”.

At this point Bebe Vio made her request to the thieves: “Inside the computer there is a file called “JCU”… If you are the thief and you are looking, please, can you send me the folder with the notes and thesis? Keep everything, but please give me these things back because I’m in a black crisis and I have to graduate. I beg you!”.