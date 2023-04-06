The Paralympic champion showed all her fans the “cool Bebionic”
“I can’t wait to try all the gestures with my new bionic hands.” The smiling face, the desire to joke and… Bebe Vio never disappoints. Once again, showing her new prostheses with articulated fingers and opposable thumb, made by the Ottobock company, on her social channels, she gets plenty of likes. “Thank you Ottobock.it for these cool new Bebionics”.
It is, writes the company presenting the prostheses, the “most natural prosthetic hand. It works intuitively and precisely and is transforming the lives and skills of amputees around the world. Features range from helping users perform simple tasks, like tying their shoes, to restoring control and self-esteem.”
