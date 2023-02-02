Bebe Vio and art4sport: here are the WEmbrace Awards

Thirteen years after the foundation of art4sport, the non-profit association born from the history of Baby Vioengaged in raising funds to purchase prostheses and sports aids to improve the quality of life of children with limb amputations through sport, sees the light of a new important event: WEmbrace Awards.

WEmbrace, the meaning

A special evening which, as the title suggests, officially becomes part of the WEmbrace movement, which aims to bring together, unite and strengthen the voices that speak of inclusion, enhancing everyone’s qualities and embracing diversity. WEmbrace is in fact the crasis of words ‘WE’ ‘Embrace’, ‘We’ ‘Embrace’understood as embracing uniqueness, thus promoting values ​​of inclusion and inspiration.

Important values, which the evening of Awards want to highlight. Thanks to the careful work carried out in recent months by a permanent Observatory made up of communication professionals who have been working for several years around the art4sport universe, over 100 stories of people, associations and organizations have been indicated, who have distinguished themselves for having shared this philosophy of thought. From the internal comparison of theObservatory with art4sportthen 15 emerged among the 100 stories that more than others struck for their uniqueness and capacity for inspiration which will be submitted to the Jury of the Awards for a final evaluation.

WEmbrace Awards, the jury and Charity night gala dinner

There Jury will be made up of exceptional testimonials from the Italian and international scene who will have the task of identifying the stories of the “WEmbracer” to celebrate.

WEmbrace Awards it’s a Charity night gala dinnerwhich will be held on March 30 atExcelsior Hotel Gallia Of Milan, and is intended for all companies and media companies that work every day to make the world a more inclusive environment. Participation is linked to the purchase of a table with ten seats through a donation.

WEmbrace Awards, the categories

During the evening, which for the occasion will see the creation of a menu with refined flavors in homage to the Awardsit will be possible to attend the ceremony where the stories will be presented and awards will be given to those who have shown and promoted the inclusive spirit of ‘WEmbracer‘.

The stories that will receive this assignment will be 5, each linked to a specific area of ​​belonging:

• WE embrace Ourself: An individual who, facing a personal journey through his own diversity, makes it a value for himself and for others, becoming a source of strength, energy and a point of reference.

• WEmbrace Others: An individual, a group of individuals or a project who, through tenacity, determination, work and commitment, has managed to ensure that diversity becomes a recognized social value for a community.

• WEmbrace Sport: An individual or a group of individuals who, through their sporting activity or business, have managed to communicate, enhance or establish diversity as a value.

• WEmbrace Difference: A group of people or an association or an institution that has been able to grasp the diversity of others by “adopting it” and enhancing it so that it becomes unique for the community and a point of reference for others.

• Embrace The World: A special award to a story featuring an inspiring example of international diversity.

“With art4sport we have been promoting inclusion through sport for many years. In fact, thanks to sport we are able to make it clear that something seen as a defect, such as an amputation or another disability, can become a particularity to be proud of» stated Bebe Vio a few years ago, speaking of the Association’s activities. A very significant sentence, which he finds today in the WEmbrace Awards and, more generally, in the WEmbrace movement, its maximum representation: only by accepting one’s uniqueness and learning to truly believe in oneself, one can overcome one’s limits and open up to others, making the world a truly affordable place. everyone.

«It is thanks to these 13 years of activity in the Paralympic world that our horizons have broadened – says Teresa A. Grandis, president of art4sport – We got to know diversity in all its forms and were fascinated by the beauty, strength and richness that each of these stories brings with it. With the WEmbrace Awards we want to go beyond the sphere of sport to create a flow of universal emotions that can inspire people through the knowledge and discovery of unique and special people. But deep down, each of us is. And each of us can be a WEmbracer. Just believe”.

Within the WEmbrace movement three main events converge (WEmbrace Awards, WEmbrace Games and WEmbrace Sport), organized by the art4sport Association with the aim of raising awareness, educating and raising funds to promote the culture of disability and to support the purchase of prostheses and sports equipment for children with limb amputations.

