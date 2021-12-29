The pop singer Bebe Rexha decided to share her appreciation of her personal image with her millions of fans, who were concerned to see that the artist did not publish new content on their social networks during the last year. Last Monday, December 27, the singer of “In the name of love” opened up and uploaded a video to TikTok.

The artist revealed that she has been struggling with personal problems by not feeling comfortable with her appearance. As he narrates, at one point, his voice breaks and tears begin to flow, revealing the depth of his sadness. He explained why lately he has not published on his social networks taking advantage of the Christmas season. A few months ago, a follower attacked the artist by calling her “fat”, which caused her discomfort.

“So it’s the holidays and I know we’re all supposed to be happy and like, ‘Yeah, it’s the holidays,’ which I am, I mean,” he said at first. Then, she started talking about her body image. “I weighed myself a moment ago and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I’m ashamed”she said visibly affected.

“No, you need to learn to accept and work on your own hatred,” Bebe Rexha replied. Photo: Bebe Rexha Instagram.

Bebe Rexha tries to explain how the weight gain has affected her confidence. In the clip, the artist expresses that it is difficult for her to stay “happy” at this time because it does not “feel good on her skin.”

He wants to get away from the networks

He also commented on his wishes to withdraw from social media for a while. “I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin and when I don’t feel well I don’t want to post and that’s really why I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to.” he explained.

Finally, the singer with European roots confessed that she has not been honest with herself and that she no longer knows what to do to stop feeling that way. “I think all the body positivity that comes from me is probably from a place of pain and confusion. I no longer know how to help myself or how to love myself “ added.

She is empathetic with her fans. On December 21, he posted a tweet in which he sends a message of support to all those who are not having a good time at this time. “For the person feeling down this holiday season, you got this and you will get over it. Sending you love “, wrote.

Her followers support her

Bebe Rexha fans were quick to write supportive and loving comments. They were thrilled to hear how an artist, who has rubbed shoulders with great celebrities like Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato, is not ashamed to express how she feels, in this case through a heartbreaking video.

Bebe Rexha has been struggling with body image issues. Photo: Bebe Rexha / Tik Tok.

“This is probably the truest celebrity post I’ve ever seen”, “Thank you for being so incredibly honest. You are a beautiful soul inside and out ”, “It is so refreshing to see a public figure feel insecure and share that insecurity,” were some of the comments.