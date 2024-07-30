Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 18:31











The three girls murdered in Southport, in the northwest of England, have been identified as Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. The latter, of Portuguese nationality, was among those injured in the multiple stabbings that occurred yesterday Monday and died in hospital on Tuesday from her injuries, according to the police in the British county of Merseyside. She thus became the third fatal victim of the attack allegedly perpetrated by a 17-year-old who has already been arrested but whose motives for such macabre conduct are unknown. The three deceased were enjoying a dance and yoga activity inspired by the music of the American singer Taylor Swift when the horror occurred.

Alice Aguiar was identified on social media by her aunt after Portugal’s Secretary of State confirmed the death of a daughter of Portuguese citizens: “The family lives in Southport. The parents are in a state of shock.” The girl was originally from Portugal, but had moved to Crossens, Sefton, near Southport.

«Happy and innocent princess»



Her heartbroken family have paid tribute to their “princess”, who was kidnapped by “a murderer and a despicable human being”. Friends and family are pouring out their best to honour Alice’s memory. Her parents have given her a touching farewell: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do, princess. As we told you before, you will always be our princess and no one will change that. We send you all the love from your heroes, dad and mum.”

Alice’s aunt Carina Aguiar posted a link on Facebook to Merseyside Police’s confirmation that a third girl had died following the attack. The Câmara de Lobos, Madeira resident had earlier shared a photo of a black bow next to Alice’s name after writing an emotional message: “Princess Alice. At this moment of great pain my soul hurts, my body hurts, my mind hurts. I have a lump in my throat. You were just an innocent little girl, a happy, smiling little girl with a bright life ahead of her that a despicable human being snatched from you, without mercy, without any reason. Take care of your mum and dad who are suffering, who are devastated and broken. Fly high, little star. I love you.” The latest reports suggest Alice’s mother, Alexandra, is from Caracas, Venezuela, and her father, David, is from Madeira, Portugal.

In a tribute issued through Merseyside Police, Bebe King’s family have expressed their grief at the loss of the six-year-old: “There are no words that can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Professional support



Merseyside Police have said the families of the victims are being supported by specialist staff and have released photographs of the girls. They also ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

Efe





Hundreds of tributes have been left at the scene of the tragedy with messages of support. One note read: “To all the beautiful girls and families affected by this tragedy. We cannot even fathom the emotions and pain you must be going through right now. You did not deserve any of this. Our hearts are broken for you.”

There has also been a wave of solidarity on social media for the victims and families of the Southport attack. Among those who wanted to send a message of support is Taylor Swift, who has declared herself in ‘shock’ over the attack.

Taylor Swift on her Instagram profile





“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is still with me and I am in total shock,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I am sorry for the loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the emergency services,” she added. With a dark background and white letters, the singer wanted to send a message of support to the victims’ close friends. “These were just little girls in a dance class. I don’t know how to convey my condolences to these families,” she concluded in a brief but emotional message where she expressed her pain for the event.