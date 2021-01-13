Even before the start of the Beauvau security, police unions obtained satisfaction on prior demands from the Minister of the Interior. As a reminder, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron announced on December 7 the holding of this series of consultations around a reform of the police, from this month of January. The police unions must join, who had until January 10 to make known their willingness to participate in the discussions. Alliance and UNSA, the two main peacekeeper organizations, have therefore set their conditions. They demanded from the Minister of the Interior guarantees on free public transport, beyond the only return home / work, a subsidy for their mutual, and commitments on the penal response. This last point is probably the most sensitive. The two police unions in fact demand the establishment of minimum sentences for attackers of police officers, which goes beyond the announced creation of an “observatory of the penal response”, responsible for providing data on the sentences incurred. , pronounced and carried out in the matter.

If the first two demands of the unions have no impact on the security policy of the government, that on minimum sentences does. As a result, Alliance and UNSA are already forcing the hand of the government even before the start of consultations. Gérald Darmanin indeed accepted these prerequisites on January 12. However, it is necessary to recall the context of the launch of this Beauvau of security. The President of the Republic announced it while the citizen protest against the police violence had taken an unprecedented scale: 500,000 people had demonstrated in France on November 28, 2020, against the backdrop of movement against the law of comprehensive security and violence police officers having shocked public opinion. This announcement of December 7 was therefore intended as a form of response to a political crisis. Because the Beauvau of security will have to lead to a reform based on several projects: the training of the police officers, their supervision, the material conditions of exercise of their missions, the video capture of the interventions, the missions of the inspections such as the ‘IGPN, the workforce, relations with the population and in particular the issue of discrimination …

However, Gérald Darmanin has already said “yes”, and this while at the same time, the comprehensive security law is still in full parliamentary process. Will he say “yes” as easily to the demands of the police unions during the rest of the Beauvau security process? The fears about the real scope of this reform risk being reinforced by this preamble to the consultations.