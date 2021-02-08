“Part of the population is definitely irreconcilable with the police”. Frédéric Veaux delivers a very clear vision of police-population relations. In front of him, police unionists, elected officials, pollsters are present to discuss it, on the occasion of the first meeting of the “Beauvau de la sécurité”, devoted, Tuesday, January 8, to this crucial theme. To restore confidence, the boss of the national police insists on the need to improve police communication with young people. No mention, however, of the question of facial control, or even police violence yet recognized – certainly lip service – by Emmanuel Macron.

Rather than concentrating the debates on the means to fight against these practices, Gérald Darmanin also believes that it is necessary to strengthen communication. “We absolutely must adapt to the society of the image,” he declared, aligning himself with the positions of the main police unions. David Le Bars of the Union of Police Commissioners, who says he is “flabbergasted by the communication deficit”, wants “communicating officers”, when Senator LR from the Alpes-Maritimes, Henri Leroy, criticizes pell-mell the prefects who do not push not the local chiefs to communicate, the prosecution which “take umbrage” with factual communications.

Minister Darmanin calls for a modification of article 11 of the code of criminal procedure, which would allow agents to avoid certain obligations. “I say to parliamentarians: let’s change the law! The truth is that the head of the police and gendarmerie must be able to communicate locally, without calling into question the secrecy of the investigation ”.

This interest in communication issues is not new. Since the movement of yellow vests, marked by repeated police violence, the Paris police headquarters has been posting messages and images of violence against the police on Twitter. A clever way to fight the image battle on social networks. “We know that the battle of social networks, you will not win it. But it must be led ”, judged Ian Boucard, LR deputy for the Territoire de Belfort.

The elected LR recognizes, however, that the police have taken the bad habit of addressing young people. “You have to be able to stop,” he said soberly. We must “be convinced that identity control is not the alpha and omega of police work”, also affirmed Jean-Michel Fauvergue, deputy LaREM, co-rapporteur of the law “Global security”, recalling that this practice was “widely decried” by a part of the population.

For Eric Mirguet, director of the programs and advocacy pole of the NGO ACAT, who was not invited to the “Beauvau de la sécurité”, the paradigm shift has long been necessary. “The questioning of certain practices which generate too much tension and continue to deteriorate the relations between the police and the population do not seem to be on the agenda, he regretted in a statement. . Faced with the challenges, the answer once again seems anachronistic. “