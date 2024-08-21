Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics shows that 1.3 million of the 14.9 million microentrepreneurs worked in the sector in 2022

Beauty activities, especially hairdressing, were predominant among MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) in 2022. Data from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024) show that 1.3 million of the 14.9 million microentrepreneurs worked in the sector.

there are also retail trade of clothing and accessories (6.8%) and food and beverage services (6%).

The number of 14.9 million represented a growth of 1.5 million in absolute numbers in 2022 compared to 2021. Entrepreneurs with employees increased from 104.1 thousand to 133.8 thousand.

The highest rates of MEI entry into the market occurred in agriculture, livestock, production, fishing and aquaculture (29.1%) and in services (20.1%). As for the exitstrade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles were more representative (8.9%).

Southeast and South concentrate the largest number

Regionally, states in the South-Southeast axis stand out for having the highest concentration of MEIs. While São Paulo has the largest number, 4.0 million (27.4%), Rio de Janeiro has 1.6 million (11.3%), and Minas Gerais, 1.6 million (11.0%). In the South, Paraná has 924.3 thousand (6.3%) and Rio Grande do Sul, 883.5 thousand (6.1%).