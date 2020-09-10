Every country has its own beauty traditions, which people have used for centuries. Just as neem, coconut oil or ubutan have a high prevalence in India, in the same way people from different countries include things found in their country in the skin and hair care routine.

Today we will tell you about the beauty secret of the people of the countries that they use. You can also use these things as it acts like a panacea for many skin related diseases.

1.Button from India



The ubtan used on the body and face before the wedding ceremony gives a new glow to the skin. The ubutan is mostly prepared by mixing gram flour, sandalwood and turmeric. Apart from this, roses use water or milk. Depending on their skin requirements, some people use herbs and even essential oils in it.



Also read: make oats at home like this, the face of the bride will be glowing



2. Yogurt and Olive Oil from Greece



The Greek yoghurt seems delicious to eat. With this you can also create an effective face mask. Yogurt contains natural lactic acid, which works to cleanse your pores, while olive oil hydrates clean, skin. Local people use yogurt on their skin to remove sunburn.



Also read: Face pack of yogurt is the best for oily skin, face also glues

3. Argan oil from Morocco

This beneficial oil is obtained from the Argon trees of Morocco. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fatty acids, which makes it beneficial for your internal health and hydrates your skin and hair. This oil is rich in Vitamin-E, making it an ideal alternative to hair serum.

Also read: Applying oil on the head can be expensive, know where it goes wrong

4. Pearl Powder from China



In China, this precious material has been used as a skin brightening agent and collagen booster for thousands of years. Pearl powder can be consumed orally or mixed into skincare formulations. Also it can be applied on the skin. It increases collagen and improves the quality of your hair, skin and nails.