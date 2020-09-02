Nowadays, in the era of beauty competition, everyone is competing with each other to look beautiful. In such a situation, the fashion and beauty industry is growing quadruple by day. Nowadays not only women but men also take special care of their skin. People nowadays pay more attention to their beauty than eating and drinking and also use expensive beauty products for this. But when you spend more money and buy beauty products, then you should also pay attention that the products are paraben free, fragrance free, dermatologically tested, oil free and allergy free.

What is Paraben and by what names are it known?

Nowadays companies have started using dangerous chemicals in everything from food to planting. One such chemical is paraben, which is commonly used in cosmetic items to increase the lifespan of products. Then you must have seen that usually you can use beauty products for three years. Actually, paraben is used to protect the product from bacteria and fungus.

Paraben is used in everything from moisturizers, shampoos, and serums to creams, lotions, and toothpastes. You will also get various names like butylparaben (butyl paraben), isobutylparaben (isobutyl paraben), propylparaben (propyl paraben), methylparaben (methyl paraben), ethylparaben (ethyl paraben).

How to know if my personal products have this?

Pay attention to the label of the products. Any of these names can be on your product – methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben and isobutylparaben. If any of these names is on the product label, then the product means paraben.

Disadvantages of using Paraben Products

Paraben has been in use since the 1950s. At the same time, the CIR FDA has also described Paraben as safe for use in cosmetic products. Now your question will be why then paraben is considered harmful to the body? Actually, the use of Paraben can cause dry skin. Paraben-containing products can also cause skin rashes, blisters and swelling. Parabens cause wrinkles on the face quickly. In addition, some medical reports state that parabens can increase estrogen production, leading to estrogen-positive breast cancer and cases of male infertility.

However, ever since the paraben content has been found in breast cancer tissue, companies have also started manufacturing paraben free products. In Denmark, the use of paraben in children’s products has been completely banned. But it is not difficult to find paraben-free beauty products and skin care products in the 21st century.