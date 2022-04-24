Made in a few dozen copies, the Fiat 525 SS it is considered one of the most beautiful cars made in Italy between the two world wars. And even afterwards the car achieved numerous successes in the contests of elegance. In particular, in the car you can breathe thatArt Deco based on optimism and the rebirth of design: we are in 1928before the crisis of the following year and the thirties, which were marked by a sad run towards the second great war of the century.

Returning to more pleasant topics, the 6-cylinder Fiat 525 wanted to satisfy the demands of the most demanding market, with a top-of-the-range model available in different versions. It could be ordered sedan or torpedo, both with 7 seats, or more compact and sporty with the initials 525 S. But thanks to the races, the SS version was also prepared, which indicated the terms Sport Supercab. The car arrived substantially in 1929, on the occasion of the summer Cup of the Alps; Fiat entered three 525s, further lightened and strengthened, to be entrusted to the drivers Nazzaro, Salamano and Pastore. The car differed from its cousins ​​in the higher compression ratio of the engine. The Fiat 525 SS managed to keep an extraordinary average of over 50 km / h on the Pordoi pass as on the Giovo pass: an excellent result for the time.

With a higher compression ratio (5.9: 1) and increased maximum engine speed, the 3.7-liter straight-six went from 68.5 hp at 3200 rpm to 88.5 hp at 3350 revolutions per minute; this allowed to reach the maximum speed of 120 km / h, also thanks to the special lightened bodywork. For greater control in sports use, the braking system also received a significant upgrade.

The lightened chassis and the enhanced engine attracted the designer’s attention Mario Revelli of Beaumont, who can be considered the first free lance stylist in the history of the automobile, precursor of a professional figure that would only spread after World War II. Having joined Fiat at the beginning of 1929 as a consultant for the Special Bodywork department, Revelli was struck by the two-tone paint job of an Auburn Speedster seen at the Paris Motor Show: he got the ideas to develop the new bodywork of the 525 SS. The car is liked by the top management of Fiat, who immediately order the production of some prototypes.

The cars made with the new bodywork designed by Revelli are lined up at the Coppa delle Alpi in 1930, and it was a baptism crowned by a victory. The average speeds were high: almost all the stages, in their entirety, were covered at over 90 km / h on average. The car was advertised as “the ruler of speed”.