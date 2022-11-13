To know

In the history of art there are artists whose greatness was recognized only after they died. one was Vincent van Gogh. He painted more than 900 works, but could hardly sell a few for a few francs. Now more than 100 million euros have been paid for one of his works. Looking at his paintings, you will be recognized by his unmistakable style.

The artist is recognized for his works. Also by looking at the creation, we can know the Author of it. Pope Francis says that in creation we can discover, not only the infinite power and beauty of God, but also his great love, by wanting to share the wonder of existing. The created is the mirror of the “glory of God” through which we can know him.

To think

A historian tells that when Vincent van Gogh went to school, the teacher knew that there was no homework, because he brought him flowers to give them instead. Also when he fell in love with Agostina, because he had nothing to buy her flowers with, he painted a bouquet of flowers for her, as a sign of her love.

Creation, the Pope comments, is a manifestation of God’s love. Its purpose is to show the glory of God. When the Son of God became man, by assuming a body, he carried the material creation to give glory to God. On the Cross, Christ drew all creation with him to lead it to give glory to God.

To live

Giving glory to God does not add something to the beauty of God, who is already absolute and infinite perfection, but rather means that each being manifests that perfection in their own way. Just as a painting shows the genius of the artist. Irrational beings give glory to God by existing and acting according to his way of being. An apple tree glorifies by giving apples. Men, according to their way of being, that is, rationally, freely and consciously. Here the liturgy intervenes, which facilitates and provides the adequate and perfect way to do it, which is then perfected in Heaven. We were all created to give glory to God, thus achieving our happiness. The saints, who already enjoy God, are the ones who have given God the most glory and are, at the same time, the happiest.