Culiacan It is reputed to be a land of beautiful womenand preserves it even though at this time the plastic surgery is global, and people's bodies can be shaped to approach different beauty prototypes.

In a study we recently conducted, titled “Plastic surgery of women of middle class in Culiacan Empowerment or alienation?”, we analyze this reality that has been installed extremely quickly in the daily lives of women from the capital of Sinaloa. The work will be published in the collective book Sinaloan women. Social identities under construction, which will appear under the editorial seal of the Pedagogical University of the State of Sinaloa and Tirant Lo Blanch.

To honor the feminist fight and advance in social conquests, we want to share some notes from that publication with the readers of the Debate.

We locate the phenomenon, framing the trajectories of this practice at an international level, and in Mexico we study it for Culiacán, which is considered in the media as a drug mecca. The work does not focus on the buchonda woman, an epithet that is associated with the voluptuous and exaggerated image of the body, which is a reason for exaggerations and sensationalism. We investigate professionals and middle-class women.

In the essay we offer testimonies that in our city the desire to undergo cosmetic surgery has taken over people's minds, but in the case of women, subject to multiple patriarchal pressures, it has an effect of empowerment and conquest of autonomy. But it is clear that, the greater the economic capacity and youth, the greater the security to achieve the desired effect.

The work is based on interviews with fifty-three professionals who showed willingness and openness to talk about themselves, which a few years ago was taboo and even sinful, and offers evidence of the consequences it is having on health, mentality and family relationships. .

The results reveal that the most common operations are abdominoplasty and breast surgery (19.4% each), liposculpture (12%), rhinoplasty (11.2%). Then, there is a group that accumulates 20.3% in buttocks, liposuction, blepharoplasty; and less frequently, another group that accumulates 17.7%: bichetomy, lipoplasty, arms, back, excess skin, lipectomy, ears, brachial dermolipectomy, face and gastric sleeve. We are facing tremendous business for some clinics and doctors, but nothing regulated.

It is paradoxical that the modification of the buttocks is only 7.1%, perhaps because in Culiacán the female body prototype is “a lot of buttocks and little chichi.”

In general, it is testified that the woman from Culiacán perceives herself as having a good figure and the evidence reveals that the practice of surgery is considered as an improvement of the body rather than its correction. They recognize having attributes of beauty, because half (26) indicated that they like her body or legs, buttocks, breasts, waist; and four out of 10 of those interviewed perceive themselves as having pretty faces, eyebrows, eyes, feet, face, mouth. This means that there is a search to bring her body closer to a fashion prototype that is implanted in the female imagination.

We send a fraternal greeting to teacher Conzuelo Gutiérrez who took over at the Women's Secretariat to continue the great work done by Dr. Teresa Guerra.

Our solidarity with Javier Salido Artola and the Debate team for the unspeakable cyber attack that occurred a few days ago, and which was repeated with Línea Directa. The best way to honor journalism is to continue exercising freedom of expression, which has always been respected in these pages.

More from the same author: