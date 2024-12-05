December arrived full of news in the field of cosmetics: the advent calendars, which have become a ‘must’ and which almost all brands are already launching, the makeup collections for the holidays, where glitter is the protagonist, the chests and gift packs, with which you are sure to get it right… and also new brands and openings. Below we compile four surprising launches: two fashion brands that are making their debut in the ‘beauty’ universe with products to care for the skin, a hotel-clinic that will open its doors in January, and where you can enjoy programs to take care of yourself with experts in health, nutrition and beauty, a home perfumery collection from a master perfumer and a ring that hides a can opener, to prevent nails from breaking.

The new beauty lines of fashion brands Scalpers Lab and Women’ Secret Beauty Confidences

More and more fashion brands decide to launch their own cosmetics line. The last two to do so have been Scalpers and Women Secret. The first has launched a ‘genderless’ beauty line for facial skin care. Scalpers Lab was born with five products, which combine active ingredients of recognized effectiveness and cutting-edge technology: a facial cleanser with vitamin E and aloe vera, a concentrated day serum with vitamin C and niacinamideantioxidant and revitalizing, a night concentrate with peptides and melatonin, an eye contour, with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid and a moisturizing cream, which can be used in the morning and at night. They are for sale in Scalpers stores and on the web.

Scalpers' new beauty line has five facial care products.



For its part, Women’Secret has presented Beauty Confidencesits beauty proposal that was born with three lines focused on skin care, and that stand out for their light, perfumed and quickly absorbed textures. The entire collection is 100% vegan. Each line (Harmony Muse, Goddes Elixir and Divine Touch) has four products: shower gel in foam, exfoliant in gel texture, body cream formulated with coconut oil, glycerin, shea butter and vegetable glycerides, and multifunction oilfor face, body and hair, formulated with a blend of five natural oils: sweet almond, macadamia nut, grape seed, soy and shea. They are on sale in Women’Secret stores.

Beauty Confidences is Women'Secret's beauty line for body skin care.



A hotel-clinic dedicated to health and well-being Zem Wellness Clinic Altea

Although it does not open its doors until January 7, you can now make a reservation online at ZEM Wellness Clinic Altea. This medical and therapeutic proposal, focused on longevity, is complemented with nutrition plans developed from the Mediterranean diet and with a diet made with Kilometer 0 products that are sustainably grown on its own Althaya Farm. The space, which has 40,000 square meters, includes a clinic, a hotel with 95 suites and a wellness area. The clinic, with 32 consultations and professionals from 25 specialties, is equipped with advanced medical technology. The integrative approach combines medical prevention and health programs with specific treatments and therapies that are personalized, such as, microbiota analysis to detect autoimmune diseases and optimize longevityor advanced diagnoses with facial and body scans, exosome treatments for cell regeneration, state-of-the-art equipment for rehabilitation and pain such as the Diamagnetic Pump, etc.









Zem Wellness Clinic Altea is a medical and therapeutic proposal focused on longevity.



The wellness area, with 4,000 square meters, has exclusive equipment in Europe, being the first Metawell center with treatments such as Welnamis, MLX i3 Dome or Libra Edge, and a recovery unit with cryotherapy, oxygen therapy in a hyperbaric chamber and pressotherapy. Zem Wellness Clinic Altea offers six integrative health programs that cover two areas of prevention: Longevity, which promotes a longer and fuller life; and Balance & Vitality, for weight control and body purification, as well as stress management and balance recovery.

Ambient perfumery from the hand of master perfumer Ramón Monegal Monegal Home Collection

Luxury ambient perfumery is booming: candles, air fresheners in all types of formats, diffusers… The options are increasing. Ramon Monegalmaster perfumer, fourth generation of the Monegal family, founders of Myrurgia and perfume academic, has presented his first ambient collection, Home Collection. The exclusive range focuses on three elegant products, designed to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the home: a scented candle, a perfume to set the space and an atmosphere diffuser. Each product is designed to fill the home with an enveloping aroma that transforms any moment into a special experience.

Monegal Home Collection, by Ramón Monegal, to perfume your home.



Furthermore, this exclusive collection is available in five fragrancescarefully selected, that capture the essence of each moment. Good Morning smells like freshly cut grass, mint, fig, tomato, rhubarb, raspberry, pine, clove, jasmine, peony… Don’t Disturb invites peace with honey, pine, cinnamon, cedar, leather, vetiver, vanilla , tonka and musk; Wonderland is for those who take life with fantasy and smells of orange, chocolate, almond, geranium, lavender, patchouli, carrot, vanilla and tonka; Tribal Spirit, evokes a celebratory atmosphere based on ginger, rhubarb, cashmere, tonka, leather, sandalwood, patchouli, cypril and amber wood and Moonlight, which smells of coconut, orange blossom, tuber, jasmine, gardernia, osmanthus, sandalwood and vanilla.

The ring that keeps your manicure safe Pepsi Ring

If you like sophisticated manicures with long nails, you’ve probably had problems opening your soda can. To solve this small handicap, Pepsi has launched a uniquely designed ring that fuses fashion and functionality. The Pepsi Ring allows open the can with a simple gesture while maintaining impeccable manicure. The soft drink company wanted to respond in this way to a movement on social networks in which many people complained about ruining their manicure when trying to open their cans. Handmade in 925 sterling silver, this limited and exclusive edition piece combines the craftsmanship of fine jewelry with the innovation of industrial design. The ring is adorned with white zircons and incorporates an opener at the bottom, designed specifically to open a can of Pepsi.

The units of the first edition of the Pepsi Ring are very limited and are available through their website. Additionally, the brand created a custom design for Bad Gyalyellow gold and diamonds.