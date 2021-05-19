Beauty Ideas There is a deceptive ideal of beauty in Finland that is seemingly modest – Beauty professionals reveal what it takes to achieve an ideal appearance

The glorification of naturalness is related to how acceptable femininity is seen, Niina Kurkinen ponders. “The lavish use of color cosmetics may be considered futile.”

In Finland, the scenic appearance is glorified. However, pursuing it requires more time, effort and money year after year. Top model Niina Kurkinen, appearance researcher Erica Åberg and other beauty professionals talk about what they are ready to do for natural beauty.

Light the woman is depicted in the middle of a haystack. The wind flips the hair, in the background there is the sea.

The woman doesn’t seem to have much makeup. Nevertheless, her skin looks flawless. There is no information about dark under-eye or visible skin pores and the cheeks have a soft glow, as would be expressed in beauty blogs.