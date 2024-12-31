The Christmas holidays advance and the countdown begins for one of the most anticipated days: the twelfth night. Although perfumes are usually one of the favorite options to give to men, there are other beauty gifts that are also a sure hit. On the one hand, everything that has to do with shavingthe masculine care par excellence. Whether for men who sport a beard or mustache, or for those who prefer to remove facial hair, tools such as shavers and trimmers become a gift that always comes in handy. In addition, more and more men are incorporating into their routines serums, eye contours, creams…to keep your skin young and luminous. For everyone, here is a selection of gifts to help their Majesties of the East.

Philips All in One Series 9000

Philips Series 9000 All in One Tool.



A complete grooming setto trim andl hair on the face, head and body. This Philips multifunction tool includes, among other accessories, a beard trimmer, a body shaving accessory, a stainless steel hair clipper and a specific eyebrow comb. An all in one, which becomes a perfect gift for men this Christmas. Price: 119.99 euros.

Anti-aging protocol for the Vichy man

Vichy anti-aging protocol.



This routine includes three essential products for daily skin care: Minéral 89 fortifying and moisturizing serum Formulated with 89% Vichy mineralizing thermal spring water and hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and strengthens the skin’s skin barrier. As a second step of the routine Vichy Homme Structure Force facial cream with hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and mineralizing water, a combo of ingredients that will help hydrate the skin, provide firmness and reduce wrinkles. The last member of the pack is the sunscreen Capital Soleil UV-AGE Daily SPF 50+enriched with niacinamide and peptides, two powerful anti-aging active ingredients that will not only help protect the skin from UV rays, but will also help correct the signs of aging. Price: 47.45 euros.

Rituals Homme Large Chest

Rituals Homme large chest.



Rituals chests are a holiday staple and there is one specifically for men. Includes shower foam Rituals Homme 200 ml, Sport shower foam of 200 ml, facial scrub 70 ml, cold effect shower gel Sport of 200 ml and a air freshener for the car. Price: 49.90 euros.









Braun Series 5 electric shaver

Braun Series 5 electric shaver.



A electric shaver that can be used wet and drywith lithium-ion battery for up to 3 weeks of shaving (50 hours). Quick 5 minute charge for a complete shave. The 3 flexible blades of this electric shaver adapt fluidly to the contours of the face, while the EasyClean system allows for quick and easy cleaning, without having to remove the shaving head. The Braun shaver’s AutoSense technology detects and adapts the power of the machine to the density of your beard, capturing and cutting more hair with each shave. Includes a precision trimmer attachment for trimming mustaches and sideburns. Price: 109.99 euros.

Biotherm Force Supreme Chest

Biotherm Force Supreme Chest.



This Christmas box includes Force Supreme Cream of 50 ml, which helps stop the signs of skin aging, such as wrinkles and lack of firmness, shaving foam anti-irritation and anti-redness Shaving Foam Basics 40 ml, and the facial cleanser Force Supreme 40 ml. Price: 115 euros.

4-in-1 oral care for teeth, gums, tongue and mouth ISSA 3

4-in-1 oral care for teeth, gums, tongue and mouth ISSA 3



Designed with a hybrid brush head made of medical grade silicone and PBT polymer. Resistant to bacteria, tough on plaque and gentle on gums, this innovative toothbrush works with Sonic Pulse technology and has 16 intensity levels to personalize its use. Price: 199 euros.

Massada Men Chest

Massada Men Chest.



The Spanish firm Massada which offers natural skin care products, formulated in its laboratory in Navarra, has a chest for specific male skin care. The set includes the High Power Anti-Aging facial treatment of 50 ml and the Advanced Eye Contour Care eye contour serum 15 ml. Formulated with horse chestnut, coenzyme Q10, hyaluronic acid, horsetail and gotu kola, both products help combat the signs of aging and oxidation, providing hydration. Price: 73.35 euros.

Gentlemen Only Box by Apivita

Gentlemen Only Box by Apivita.



A men’s cosmetics box that includes black detox cleansing gel in 50 ml format, to keep facial skin clean, face cream and of anti-wrinkle and anti-fatigue eye contour with cardamom and propolis Men’s Care, 50 ml that hydrates the skin and helps keep wrinkles at bay and Men’s Care hair and body gel 250 ml. Price: 41.80 euros.

Gillette Labs razor

Gillette Labs razor.



The first shaver with a shaving and exfoliation bar in a single effortless pass that provides a close shave, comfort and skin care. The razor blades have a 2D FlexDisc design that adapts to the face to ensure comfort and contact with each stroke and includes precision trimmer on the back for hard-to-reach areas and precise profiling. The handle of the razor is protected and has a lifetime warranty while the razor blades are eco-responsible, fully recyclable. Price: 35.99 euros.

USU Cosmetics K-Man Defense Pack

USU Cosmetics K-Man Defense Pack.



A set of male cosmetics with a simple but effective routine. The gift bag includes the Exfoliating Cleansing Foamto apply in the first step and two products to care for the skin: the Moisturizing fluid and the Serum that revitalizes and prevents wrinkles. In addition, for greater cleaning it contains as a gift the Konjac Purifrying Sponge It absorbs excess oil and toxins from the skin. Price: 42.68 euros.