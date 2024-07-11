Beauty contests | The world’s first Miss Artificial Intelligence has been crowned – The judges emphasized the impressiveness of the characters on social media

Beauty contests|The competition was organized by an online community aimed at “both human and artificial intelligence influencers”.

World the first missi created with artificial intelligence has been crowned, several international media reports.

The AI-created character is Kenza Layli, a Moroccan lifestyle influencer. All his content, from pictures to texts and his thank-you speech, is created by artificial intelligence, he says, among other things US media CNN.

Kenza Layl has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and over 46,000 on Tiktok.

“Winning Miss Artificial Intelligence motivates me to continue my work in the development of artificial intelligence technology. Artificial intelligence is not just a tool, it is a revolutionary force that can disrupt industries, challenge norms and create opportunities where there were none before,” the character also says in the AI-created Instagram description.

Miss AI i.e. the Miss Tekoäly competition was organized by an online platform called Fanvue, which is aimed at content producers, whether they are humans or characters created by artificial intelligence. In June, the jury selected 10 finalists from more than 1,500 applicants.

According to CNN, the organizers of the competition told earlier, that the candidates would not be judged solely on the basis of appearance, but would take into account how the creator of the character has utilized artificial intelligence programs. In addition, the subject of the assessment was the influence of the character on social media.

The AI ​​candidates had to answer questions that are usually asked in regular pageants – for example, how they would make the world a better place.

The character Kenza Layli was realized Myriam Bessa, who has founded an agency called Phoenix AI. According to CNN, Bessa will receive a reward of $5,000, a boost on the Fanvue website and additional visibility on Layli’s social media profiles.

There have been various virtual characters in social media for a long time. The character known by the nickname Lilmiquela is considered the first virtual influencer. Whereas the first virtual influencers were often created as a team effort of different experts, new artificial intelligence influencers can be created with artificial intelligence applications.

