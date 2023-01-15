Beauty contests | R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States is the new Miss Universe – Finland’s Petra Hämäläinen’s competition was interrupted in the middle of the final

The new Miss Universe was chosen in New Orleans.

Of history The 71st Miss Universe was crowned early on Sunday Finnish time in New Orleans, Louisiana. There were 84 competitors in the competition, of which the Dominican Republic made it to the top three Andreina Martinezof the United States R’Bonney Gabriel and Venezuela Amanda Dudamel.

In the end, the victory was taken by R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States. Martínez was crowned the second hereditary princess and Dudamel was crowned the first hereditary princess.

Also the reigning Miss Finland who represented Finland Petra Hämäläinen was seen in the final broadcast, but he was eliminated from the competition before the final round of the competition. 16 countries were selected for the last round, according to which Finland did not fit.

Miss Finland Petra Hämäläinen (left) appeared in the final broadcast in a pink, sparkling outfit.

Also already before the final, the representative of Ukraine and Russia, who caused a lot of discussion, dropped out of the competition before its last round.

Ukrainian Victoria Apanasenko received an audible ovation from the audience when he took the stage and introduced himself. Russian Anna Linnikova instead, there were boos and loud whistles from the audience.

Linnikova also got a cold ride on social media. Many wondered on Twitter, for example, why Russia had been included in the competition, even though the country is excluded from most international events.