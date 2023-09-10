Sunday, September 10, 2023
Beauty contests | Miss Finland 2023 is Paula Joukanen

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Paula Joukonen from Espoo won the Miss Finland contest in Järvenpää.

Paula Joukonen from Espoo won the Miss Finland contest in Järvenpää.

From Espoo Paula Joukanen22, was chosen as the most beautiful woman in Finland in the finals of the Miss Finland competition on Saturday.

The title of the first hereditary princess was taken by a person from Turku Serina Suvila. Tampere was ranked second as hereditary princess Maisa Alatalowho was also the media’s miss favorite in the competition.

The Miss Finland beauty pageant was organized for the first time in 1931.

The new Miss Finland Paula Joukanen represents Finland in the Miss Universe competition.

